Amarnath Yatra Convoy Incident: One Injured in Udhampur

A car from the Amarnath Yatra convoy collided with a road divider in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir, injuring the driver. The car's four passengers are unharmed. Over 7,500 pilgrims departed from Jammu for the Amarnath shrine, according to officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 09-07-2025 14:51 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 14:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a recent incident, a car part of the Amarnath Yatra convoy collided with a road divider in the Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir, leaving the driver injured. Authorities reported that Shashikant, who was driving, skidded off the road on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway.

Fortunately, the four other occupants of the vehicle emerged unscathed from the accident. The driver, however, required hospitalization following the mishap on Wednesday. The car was en route to the sacred Amarnath cave shrine, a part of a larger pilgrimage with more than 7,500 devotees.

Officials detailed that this fresh batch of pilgrims had started their journey from Jammu to the high-altitude sacred site, and safety measures continue to be a priority for the ongoing pilgrimage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

