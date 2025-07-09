Left Menu

Pope Leo XIV Advocates for 'Green' Papal Mass in Eco-Conservation Effort

Pope Leo XIV conducted a historic 'green' papal Mass, underscoring environmental stewardship and climate justice, aligning with Pope Francis' ecological vision. Held at Castel Gandolfo, it calls for climate justice, particularly for vulnerable populations, in response to Francis' 2015 encyclical, 'Laudato Si'.

Pope Leo XIV has championed environmental stewardship by leading the first 'green' papal Mass, highlighting his dedication to ecological issues and climate justice for vulnerable populations.

The Mass took place in the gardens of the Vatican's ecological educational centre in Castel Gandolfo, marking a continuation of Pope Francis' efforts on environmental protection.

The Mass was dedicated to the Laudato Si centre, inspired by Pope Francis' landmark 2015 environmental encyclical, which criticized exploitation by wealthy nations and corporations.

