Akhilesh Yadav Promises Return of Prestigious State Honors

Akhilesh Yadav, president of the Samajwadi Party, declared on Wednesday the intention to restore significant state awards if his party returns to power. These awards, including the Yash Bharti and Rani Laxmibai, had been discontinued by the current BJP-led government in Uttar Pradesh.

The awards aim to recognize excellence in disciplines such as sports, arts, and literature, offering both cash honorariums and public acclaim. Yash Bharti awards were traditionally bestowed upon achievers originating from Uttar Pradesh, while the Rani Laxmibai award catered specifically to outstanding women.

Addressing supporters at the party's Lucknow office, Yadav stressed the party's dedication to acknowledging talent, regardless of recipients' geographical locations. The event also marked the inclusion of new members into the Samajwadi Party, including prominent social media figure Raja Yadav, known as the 'Bihari Tarzan' for his fitness and stunt videos.

(With inputs from agencies.)