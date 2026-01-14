SoFi Stadium: From NFL Glory to Global Sports Haven
SoFi Stadium, developed by Stan Kroenke, is set to host the World Cup, Super Bowl, and Olympics over three consecutive years. This $5 billion venue in Inglewood, California, is lauded for its versatility, aiming to establish itself as a world-class stage for the grandest sporting events.
SoFi Stadium, an architectural marvel in Inglewood, is transitioning from its role as the NFL's crown jewel to a global sports hub. Built under the vision of billionaire Stan Kroenke, the stadium is scheduled to host the World Cup, Super Bowl, and the Olympics in the coming three years.
The massive 3.1 million square-foot stadium was designed to not only host football games but to transform seamlessly for diverse events. The stadium's capacity and versatility are underscored by its ability to morph from a football field to a stage for concerts, FIFA World Cup matches, and Olympic swimming competitions.
Key features like the 70,000-square-foot Infinity Screen stand out as engineering triumphs, encapsulating the essence of the stadium's capability. Officials highlight the ambition behind SoFi Stadium's creation, emphasizing its role in positioning Los Angeles as a host city for major international events.
