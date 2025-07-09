The Many Shades of Guru Dutt: A Cinematic Legacy Remembered

Celebrated filmmaker Guru Dutt, known for his fiery temper and creative genius, would have turned 100 this year. His brother, Devi Dutt, fondly remembers the multifaceted personality that Guru was, particularly noting his knack for winning hearts despite a volatile nature on set.

Guru Dutt's film classics, such as "Pyaasa" and "Kaagaz Ke Phool," continue to shape Indian cinema. Devi Dutt, who worked closely with him, offers insights into the familial and professional influences behind these masterpieces, highlighting the autobiographical elements often present in Guru's work.

Despite initial commercial uncertainties, films like "Pyaasa" eventually thrived due to creative adjustments, further cementing Guru Dutt's legacy in cinematic history. Devi reflects on his brother's passion for stories about struggling protagonists, a testament to Guru Dutt's enduring influence on storytelling.