Wimbledon's No. 1 Court: A Walk Through Tennis History

As Jannik Sinner and Ben Shelton prepared for their Wimbledon quarterfinal on Wednesday, a newly renovated hallway in the No. 1 Court showcased historic memorabilia and snapshots. This change aimed to inspire players by highlighting the court's unique events, distinguishing it from Centre Court.

Among the intriguing items displayed are Emma Raducanu's dress from her historic 2021 tournament performance and Coco Gauff's outfit from her 2019 victory over Venus Williams. Memorabilia belonging to British tennis icons Andy Murray and Tim Henman are also featured prominently.

Despite the historical appeal, players like Taylor Fritz and Maria Sakkari acknowledge the focus remains on upcoming matches. However, the exhibition has been noted for its impressive presence both in person and on TV, enhancing Wimbledon's rich heritage.

