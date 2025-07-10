Chitrangda Singh Joins Salman Khan in 'Battle Of Galwan'

In a major casting announcement, actor Chitrangda Singh has been confirmed to star alongside Salman Khan in the much-anticipated war drama 'Battle Of Galwan'.

The film, under the direction of Apoorva Lakhia, renowned for his work in 'Shootout at Lokhandwala', brings to the screen the harrowing 2020 Galwan valley conflict between Indian and Chinese armed forces.

This project will mark the first collaboration between Singh, known for her performances in 'Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi', and Khan. Lakhia expressed his admiration for Singh's acting prowess while welcoming her to the cast. The movie aims to portray the indomitable spirit of India through the recollection of a ferocious battle that left 20 Indian soldiers martyred, all without a single shot fired.

