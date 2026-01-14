India-China Trade Surges Despite Record Deficit

India's exports to China rose by USD 5.5 billion, marking a notable increase against previous trends, according to Chinese customs data. This comes as the trade deficit reached a record USD 116.12 billion in 2025.

The bilateral trade between the two nations surged to an unprecedented USD 155.62 billion, despite the trade challenges stemming from US tariffs. Indian exports to China grew by 9.7% to USD 19.75 billion, while Chinese exports to India increased by 12.8% to USD 135.87 billion.

Experts point out that India's export growth signifies a structural shift, with products like oil meals, marine products, and telecom instruments gaining traction in China. Meanwhile, China's global trade continues to flourish, defying trade tensions and showcasing a diversified export strategy.

