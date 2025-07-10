Moo Deng: Thailand's Beloved Baby Hippo Turns One

Moo Deng, Thailand's adored baby pygmy hippo, marked her first birthday with a grand celebration at the Khao Kheow Open Zoo, 100 kilometers from Bangkok. The four-day festivity saw a massive turnout, as fans from across the globe gathered to witness the event, highlighting Moo Deng's worldwide appeal.

Images of Moo Deng, known for her endearing antics, have gone viral online, leading to an explosion of fan art, merchandise, and memes. The birthday party included a parade, a photo exhibition, and a charity auction where prized Moo Deng memorabilia were sold to support wildlife conservation efforts.

The celebrations included a Thai-style carved tropical fruit platter for Moo Deng and her mother, Jona. Zoo caretaker Atthapon Nundee expressed gratitude for the increased attention and revenue generated by Moo Deng, which has facilitated improvements at the zoo. The auction's proceeds, involving items like Moo Deng's old bathtub and footprint casting, were directed to conservation initiatives.

