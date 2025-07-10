Left Menu

Semenya's Legal Battle: A Win at European Court of Human Rights

Caster Semenya, a two-time Olympic champion runner, achieved a partial victory at the European Court of Human Rights against sex eligibility rules. The court ruled that her rights to a fair hearing were violated at Switzerland's Supreme Court. Her case is set to return to the Swiss federal court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Strasbourg | Updated: 10-07-2025 14:35 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 14:35 IST
In a significant development, Olympic champion runner Caster Semenya secured a partial victory at the European Court of Human Rights. This ruling comes as a relief in her enduring seven-year legal battle against track and field's sex eligibility rules.

The court determined that Semenya's rights to a fair hearing were breached at Switzerland's Supreme Court. This was where she had initially appealed a decision by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, which sided with World Athletics.

With this decision, Semenya's case is poised to return to the Swiss federal court in Lausanne. Meanwhile, the European Court, located in Strasbourg, France, dismissed other components of her appeal.

