Semenya's Legal Battle: A Win at European Court of Human Rights

In a significant development, Olympic champion runner Caster Semenya secured a partial victory at the European Court of Human Rights. This ruling comes as a relief in her enduring seven-year legal battle against track and field's sex eligibility rules.

The court determined that Semenya's rights to a fair hearing were breached at Switzerland's Supreme Court. This was where she had initially appealed a decision by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, which sided with World Athletics.

With this decision, Semenya's case is poised to return to the Swiss federal court in Lausanne. Meanwhile, the European Court, located in Strasbourg, France, dismissed other components of her appeal.