Empowering India's Future: JNU's Conference on Indigenous Knowledge Systems

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has made a significant move to strengthen the narrative power essential for sustained political influence by launching its inaugural annual academic conference on Indian knowledge systems (IKS). According to Vice Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit, intellectuals, fostered by higher education institutions, are crucial in shaping national consciousness.

The three-day conference, running from July 10 to 12, aims to delve into India's indigenous systems of philosophy, science, and arts, seeking to blend traditional knowledge with contemporary education and policies. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, who inaugurated the event, underscored the importance of an original and timeless intellectual and cultural base for India's emergence as a global power.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, present at the event, acknowledged the growing global acknowledgment of Indian traditions, citing a resurgence in Indian knowledge systems in recent years. He emphasized the transformative potential of initiatives like JNU's in guiding future learning and promoting holistic development, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for India's progress.

