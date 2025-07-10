Gleeden's Landmark Study Reveals Evolving Relationship Trends in India
Gleeden's survey in India highlights relationship trends among generations. 94% report happiness but many feel emotionally void. Open relationships are rising, with 55% believing they're the future. Work-life imbalance and social media impact emotional intimacy. Gleeden aims to offer a space for redefining connection.
New Delhi [India], July 10: Gleeden's latest milestone includes reaching 3 million users in India. Partnering with global research agency IPSOS, Gleeden's study explored generational views on love, commitment, and satisfaction.
The survey's results reveal intriguing insights: While most participants express happiness in relationships, a significant portion feel emotionally disconnected. Notably, 71% see deleting chats as a trust breach. Open relationships are gaining traction, with 55% projecting their prevalence in the coming decade.
The study also underscores emotional challenges linked to work-life balance, which disproportionately affect Millennials. Social media's unrealistic portrayals contribute to dissatisfaction. Gleeden aims to redefine modern connection, highlighting a shift towards self-aware, emotionally honest relationships in India.
