Maharashtra Declares 'Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav' as State Festival

The Maharashtra government has officially declared 'Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav' as a state festival, accentuating its cultural and historical resonance. Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar, speaking in the legislative assembly, underlined the festival's roots in social unity and freedom, initiated by Lokmanya Tilak in 1893.

Shelar reassured that the government remains firmly committed to preserving Ganeshotsav's cultural legacy despite previous hindrances such as court petitions aimed at obstructing the celebrations. The Mahayuti government ensured these obstacles were swiftly removed to facilitate uninterrupted festivities.

Addressing environmental concerns, particularly regarding Plaster of Paris (POP) idols, Shelar mentioned an in-depth environmental impact study by the Kakodkar Committee. This led to the central government's lifting of restrictions, paving the way for the festival's elaborate celebrations across Maharashtra with state-backed support for security and infrastructure.

