Suniel Shetty Returns in 'Hunter' Season 2: A Gripping Battle of Wits

Suniel Shetty is making a comeback as ACP Vikram Sinha in the much-anticipated second season of the Amazon MX Player series 'Hunter'. The freshly released teaser hints at a riveting storyline where Sinha finds himself entwined in a new, intricate conflict against a charismatic yet cryptic antagonist.

The narrative explores Sinha's desperate attempt to rescue his daughter from the clutches of crime, pushing him to his limits. Shetty's character encounters a maze of challenges that strip him down to the bare essentials of resilience and determination.

The series is directed by Prince Dhiman and Alok Batra and features a formidable cast, including Anusha Dandekar and Barkha Bisht. Shroff, playing the nefarious 'Salesman', relishes the opportunity to portray a complex villain, setting the stage for a gripping showdown between longtime collaborators Shetty and Shroff.

