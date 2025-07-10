Left Menu

Suniel Shetty Returns in 'Hunter' Season 2: A Gripping Battle of Wits

Actor Suniel Shetty reprises his role as ACP Vikram Sinha in Amazon MX Player's 'Hunter' Season 2. The crime thriller features Sinha battling a cunning villain while trying to save his daughter. Co-starring Anusha Dandekar and Barkha Bisht, the series is directed by Prince Dhiman and Alok Batra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2025 17:03 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 17:03 IST
Suniel Shetty Returns in 'Hunter' Season 2: A Gripping Battle of Wits
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Suniel Shetty is making a comeback as ACP Vikram Sinha in the much-anticipated second season of the Amazon MX Player series 'Hunter'. The freshly released teaser hints at a riveting storyline where Sinha finds himself entwined in a new, intricate conflict against a charismatic yet cryptic antagonist.

The narrative explores Sinha's desperate attempt to rescue his daughter from the clutches of crime, pushing him to his limits. Shetty's character encounters a maze of challenges that strip him down to the bare essentials of resilience and determination.

The series is directed by Prince Dhiman and Alok Batra and features a formidable cast, including Anusha Dandekar and Barkha Bisht. Shroff, playing the nefarious 'Salesman', relishes the opportunity to portray a complex villain, setting the stage for a gripping showdown between longtime collaborators Shetty and Shroff.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Transformation as a Catalyst for Women's Economic Equality in the Mashreq

Mainstreaming Gender in Bangladesh’s Disaster Risk and Climate Adaptation Policies

Resilient but Exposed: Why Pacific Women Need Inclusive and Affordable Insurance

Clean Energy, Shared Future: Aligning Renewables with Equity and Development Goals

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025