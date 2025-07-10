Star-Studded Teaser Launch for 'KD - The Devil'

The makers of 'KD - The Devil,' starring Sanjay Dutt and Shilpa Shetty, revealed the movie's teaser in a grand Mumbai event on July 10. This highly anticipated film showcases characters such as Sanjay Dutt's Dhak Deva and Dhruva Sarja's Kaali Dasa 'KD', with Shilpa Shetty playing Satyavati and Reeshma Nanaiah appearing as Machhlakshmi.

The teaser highlights thrilling action scenes, with Sanjay Dutt's intense look and Dhruva Sarja's gripping fight sequences catching the eye. Nora Fatehi's glamorous presence and Reeshma Nanaiah's traditional style add to the diverse elements of the film. Directed by Prem and slated for release in multiple languages including Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi, 'KD - The Devil' is an action-packed period drama based on true events from 1970s Bengaluru.

Attendees at the teaser launch included acclaimed filmmaker Priyadarshan and cast members Dhruva Sarja, Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, and Reeshma Nanaiah. In a nod to the growing influence of Kannada cinema, Priyadarshan remarked on its significant impact across India, citing the success of films like 'KGF' and 'Kantara.'

Sanjay Dutt expressed his admiration for co-stars and the director, praising Shilpa Shetty for her consistent dedication and director Prem for his humility despite his fame. Shilpa Shetty shared her initial hesitations about joining the project but expressed thanks to the director for his insistence and vision, which ultimately convinced her to take on the role.

'KD - The Devil', a period action drama rooted in 1970s Bangalore, is presented by KVN Productions. Along with the key cast members, it features notable names such as Nora Fatehi, Ramesh Aravind, and V Ravichandran. The film, set for a pan-India multilingual release, is expected to make a significant impact in the Indian cinema landscape.

