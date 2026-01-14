IPAC raids: ASG Raju says nothing was seized by ED from two premises on Jan 8.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 14-01-2026 15:45 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 15:45 IST
- Country:
- India
IPAC raids: ASG Raju says nothing was seized by ED from two premises on Jan 8.
ALSO READ
India's Dairy Sector Soars with New High-Yield Synthetic Cattle Breeds
I-PAC raids: Whatever was taken into possession by ED was taken away by CM Mamata Banerjee, ASG tells Calcutta High Court.
India Open Defended Amidst Criticism: Srikanth Stands Firm
Political Roadblocks: Punjab CM's Investment Trips Grounded
Budget 2025: Government Poised for a Capex Surge