Massive Turnout Expected for Medaram Jathara: Telangana's Premier Tribal Festival
Telangana Minister Seethakka anticipates nearly three crore devotees to attend the Medaram Jathara, a major tribal festival, in January 2023. State officials have been instructed to ensure effective arrangements, including transport and security. The state government has introduced a mobile app for festival information dissemination.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 14-01-2026 18:19 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 18:19 IST
Telangana Minister Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka) revealed that an estimated three crore devotees are expected to attend the 'Sammakka Saralamma Jathara' or 'Medaram Jathara' this year.
The biennial festival is set from January 28 to 31 in Mulugu district, with high-level meetings led by Minister Adluri Laxman Kumar to ensure appropriate preparations.
The government is boosting facilities such as toilets, drinking water, transport, and security. A new mobile app, QR code, and videos will provide festival information, as over 42,000 personnel will be involved in the event's coordination.