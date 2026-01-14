Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz: A Toss for Triumph in the Women's Premier League

Navi Mumbai, Jan 14 (PT) - The Delhi Capitals opted to bowl after winning the toss against UP Warriorz in their Women's Premier League face-off this Wednesday.

In a strategic move, UP Warriorz replaced Deandra Dottin with Chloe Tryon in their lineup, aiming to strengthen their squad.

The dynamic lineups include notable players such as Jemimah Rodrigues, Lizelle Lee, and Meg Lanning, setting the stage for an exciting match.