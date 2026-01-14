Left Menu

Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz: A Toss for Triumph in the Women's Premier League

In a Women's Premier League match, Delhi Capitals chose to bowl after winning the toss against UP Warriorz. The Warriorz made a strategic change by replacing Deandra Dottin with Chloe Tryon. The match features leading players like Jemimah Rodrigues, Lizelle Lee, and Meg Lanning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Navimumbai | Updated: 14-01-2026 19:11 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 19:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Navi Mumbai, Jan 14 (PT) - The Delhi Capitals opted to bowl after winning the toss against UP Warriorz in their Women's Premier League face-off this Wednesday.

In a strategic move, UP Warriorz replaced Deandra Dottin with Chloe Tryon in their lineup, aiming to strengthen their squad.

The dynamic lineups include notable players such as Jemimah Rodrigues, Lizelle Lee, and Meg Lanning, setting the stage for an exciting match.

