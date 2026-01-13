India's Premier Single-Day Facial Architecture Revolutionizes Aesthetic Care
VCare has launched India's first Single-Day Facial Architecture, a groundbreaking protocol combining advanced laser technologies for skincare, at its new Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. The launch, inaugurated by actor Priya Anand, marks a significant milestone in India's aesthetic care landscape, offering international-standard, personalized treatments.
In a significant leap forward for India's aesthetic industry, VCare has unveiled its innovative Single-Day Facial Architecture at the newly inaugurated Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. This groundbreaking initiative, introduced by the pioneering VCare Group, promises to blend cutting-edge global technology with personalized skincare treatments, raising the bar for dermatological care in India.
The inauguration ceremony was graced by celebrated actor Priya Anand, emphasizing the event's prominence and the growing public demand for medically guided aesthetic solutions. The Centre of Excellence is set to revolutionize beauty care with its internationally benchmarked technology and ethics-driven approach to skin wellness.
Situated at Esteem Plaza, Sadashiv Nagar, the Centre is designed to deliver Korean-inspired aesthetic care, tackling skin issues with advanced FDA-approved and globally validated platforms. VCare's expansion into Bengaluru represents a bold step in solidifying its impact across metropolitan areas, promising a unique blend of global beauty standards and deep personal customization.
