Left Menu

India's Premier Single-Day Facial Architecture Revolutionizes Aesthetic Care

VCare has launched India's first Single-Day Facial Architecture, a groundbreaking protocol combining advanced laser technologies for skincare, at its new Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. The launch, inaugurated by actor Priya Anand, marks a significant milestone in India's aesthetic care landscape, offering international-standard, personalized treatments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 13-01-2026 16:14 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 16:14 IST
India's Premier Single-Day Facial Architecture Revolutionizes Aesthetic Care
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant leap forward for India's aesthetic industry, VCare has unveiled its innovative Single-Day Facial Architecture at the newly inaugurated Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. This groundbreaking initiative, introduced by the pioneering VCare Group, promises to blend cutting-edge global technology with personalized skincare treatments, raising the bar for dermatological care in India.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by celebrated actor Priya Anand, emphasizing the event's prominence and the growing public demand for medically guided aesthetic solutions. The Centre of Excellence is set to revolutionize beauty care with its internationally benchmarked technology and ethics-driven approach to skin wellness.

Situated at Esteem Plaza, Sadashiv Nagar, the Centre is designed to deliver Korean-inspired aesthetic care, tackling skin issues with advanced FDA-approved and globally validated platforms. VCare's expansion into Bengaluru represents a bold step in solidifying its impact across metropolitan areas, promising a unique blend of global beauty standards and deep personal customization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
JPMorgan Chase Defies Expectations: A Financial Resilience in Volatile Markets

JPMorgan Chase Defies Expectations: A Financial Resilience in Volatile Marke...

 Global
2
ICICI Lombard Faces Earnings Decline Despite Income Surge

ICICI Lombard Faces Earnings Decline Despite Income Surge

 India
3
Historic Change: France's Iconic Agriculture Show Goes Cow-Free

Historic Change: France's Iconic Agriculture Show Goes Cow-Free

 France
4
Delhi Assembly Urgency: Sikh Guru Anniversary Debate Sparks Police Probe

Delhi Assembly Urgency: Sikh Guru Anniversary Debate Sparks Police Probe

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026