Left Menu

Shannon K Shines at Superman World Premiere: A Cross-Industry Icon

International singer Shannon K attended the Superman world premiere, sharing her excitement on Instagram. She mingled with director James Gunn and actor David Corenswet. Known for her music career, she continues to build connections in film, hinting at a breakthrough year with upcoming projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2025 17:59 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 17:59 IST
Shannon K Shines at Superman World Premiere: A Cross-Industry Icon
Shannon K
  • Country:
  • India

International singer and global youth icon Shannon K made a remarkable appearance at the world premiere of 'Superman' in New Delhi last night. She expressed her excitement on Instagram, describing the film as 'absolutely incredible' with epic storytelling and performances.

More than just a red carpet appearance, Shannon K interacted with 'Superman' director James Gunn and leading actor David Corenswet, adding to her growing network within the film industry. These interactions have left her inspired and eager for future endeavors in the superhero genre.

Already a prominent figure in the international music scene, Shannon K continues to break industry boundaries by making significant cross-industry connections. Her presence at the premiere underscores her rising influence, with exciting projects on the horizon, promising a blend of music, fashion, and global collaborations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025