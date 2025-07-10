Left Menu

Orchid Awards 2025: Bridging Cultures for a Shared Future

The Orchid Awards Ceremony 2025 in Beijing honored international individuals and institutions contributing to global cultural exchange and understanding. Winners, including Irina Bokova and the Philadelphia Orchestra, emphasized fostering harmony and cooperation amid global challenges. The event, organized by CICG, highlighted the role of cultural envoys in civilization dialogue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 10-07-2025 18:04 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 18:04 IST
Orchid Awards 2025: Bridging Cultures for a Shared Future
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

The Orchid Awards Ceremony 2025 unfolded with grandeur in Beijing, celebrating those who foster global civilizational exchange and understanding. The awards spotlight international figures like Irina Bokova and the Philadelphia Orchestra for bridging cultural gaps.

This annual event underscores the critical need for peace and development in a world rife with uncertainty. Winners advocated for upholding harmony and seeking common ground, highlighting the urgency of enhanced dialogue among civilizations.

Hosted by the China International Communications Group, the ceremony drew over 300 participants, including government and organizational leaders. The awards continue to inspire cultural collaboration through programs like 'Travelogue of China,' furthering global cultural ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025