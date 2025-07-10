The Orchid Awards Ceremony 2025 unfolded with grandeur in Beijing, celebrating those who foster global civilizational exchange and understanding. The awards spotlight international figures like Irina Bokova and the Philadelphia Orchestra for bridging cultural gaps.

This annual event underscores the critical need for peace and development in a world rife with uncertainty. Winners advocated for upholding harmony and seeking common ground, highlighting the urgency of enhanced dialogue among civilizations.

Hosted by the China International Communications Group, the ceremony drew over 300 participants, including government and organizational leaders. The awards continue to inspire cultural collaboration through programs like 'Travelogue of China,' furthering global cultural ties.

