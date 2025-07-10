Left Menu

Centenarian Modernist Krishen Khanna: The Legacy of a Self-Taught Visionary

Renowned 100-year-old Indian painter Krishen Khanna advises young artists to explore beyond formal education and allow their canvases to speak. The last member of the Progressive Artists' Group reflects on his artistic journey, emphasizing the importance of expression over commercial aspirations. Celebrated at a recent event, Khanna's contributions continue to inspire.

At 100, Krishen Khanna stands as one of India's last modernist painters, advising emerging artists to transcend traditional schooling and let their canvases tell stories. Known for his significant contributions alongside other greats from the Progressive Artists' Group, Khanna's influence remains revered.

Speaking at an event by the Raza Foundation, Khanna reminisced about his evolution as an artist, particularly after his transformative trip to New York on a Rockefeller Fellowship in 1962. He emphasized the importance of adapting and finding expression beyond just abstract art, as reflected in his meaningful figurative works that capture subaltern life.

Artists, critics, and historians gathered to celebrate Khanna's extensive oeuvre, reaffirming his legacy in the art world. While warning against the desire for mere admiration, he encouraged young artists to listen to their work's narrative potential, underscoring that true artistry extends beyond initial acclaim.

