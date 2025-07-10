Mohit Suri's 'Saiyaara': A Fresh Musical Journey of First Love

Director Mohit Suri revealed the inspiration behind his upcoming film 'Saiyaara', emphasizing the role of music in evoking memories of first love. In an interview with ANI, Suri explained how the idea developed, and his collaboration with assistant Sankalp Sadanah in transforming it into a movie.

Renowned for films like 'EK Villian' and 'Aashiqui 2', Suri highlighted the decision to cast fresh faces, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, to capture the essence of youthful romance. He believes working with newcomers keeps his work relevant, gaining insights from their modern perspectives.

The 'Saiyaara' album, curated over five years, features new musical talents like Faheem Abdullah and Arslan Nizami from Kashmir. Suri aims to offer audiences a refreshing romantic album, with the title track composed by Tanishk Bagchi and lyrics by Irshad Kamil. The film is set for a global release on July 18, 2025.