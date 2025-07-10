Haryana CM's Green Call on Guru Purnima

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini called on citizens to plant trees, advocating for a greener future during an event on Guru Purnima.

Saini participated in the Guru Purnima celebrations at the Divya Jyoti Jagriti Sansthan in Nur Mahal, Jalandhar, accompanied by Union Minister of State for Railways, Ravneet Singh Bittu, according to an official statement.

The chief minister highlighted the importance of planting trees under the 'Ek Ped Maa ke Naam' campaign, attributing the message to the teachings of Gurus and saints as a significant measure to address climate change.