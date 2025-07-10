Left Menu

SpongeBob Hits the Big Screen Again in 'Search for Squarepants'

The first trailer for 'The Spongebob Movie: Search for Squarepants' has been released. SpongeBob embarks on a deep-sea journey to prove his bravery, squaring off against the Flying Dutchman. Directed by Derek Drymon, the film showcases an esteemed voice cast and releases this December.

  • Country:
  • United States

The much-anticipated trailer for 'The Spongebob Movie: Search for Squarepants' has been unveiled, promising audiences a thrilling sea adventure. The storyline highlights SpongeBob's quest across the ocean, confronting the Flying Dutchman—a notorious antagonist from the beloved TV series.

Produced by Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Movies in collaboration with Domain Entertainment and MRC, the adventure promises daring escapades as SpongeBob seeks validation from Mr. Krabs. Armed with courage, he follows the ghostly pirate, The Flying Dutchman, into the ocean's unfathomable depths, beyond where any sponge has ventured before.

Directed by debut feature filmmaker Derek Drymon, the film is based on Stephen Hillenburg's iconic series. Featuring a stellar voice ensemble including Tom Kenny, Clancy Brown, and Mark Hamill, the story is crafted by veteran 'SpongeBob' scribes. Set for a December release in India, it follows the success of 'Sponge Out of Water'.

