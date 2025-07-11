Remembering Srebrenica: 30 Years After Europe's Last Genocide

Thousands gathered in Srebrenica to mark the 30th anniversary of the most brutal genocide in Europe since the Holocaust. The massacre, which took place in July 1995, saw over 8,000 Bosniak Muslim boys and men executed by Bosnian Serb forces.

The event included a collective funeral for newly identified victims, as ongoing excavations continue to reveal new mass graves. Currently, over 6,000 victims have been laid to rest, with families often burying partial remains due to the brutal relocation of bodies during the conflict.

While the international community commemorates this somber anniversary, Bosnia remains ethnically divided. The acknowledgment of the massacre as a genocide is still contentious among Bosnian Serbs and neighboring Serbia, despite rulings from international courts.