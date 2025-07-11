Left Menu

India's Linguistic Unity: Embracing Hindi Amidst Political Agitation

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy argues that anti-Hindi agitations are politically motivated and stresses that learning Hindi aligns with national ideals. He emphasizes unity through linguistic diversity, noting India's multilingual heritage. Key figures support language learning for national cohesion and highlight the economic benefits of embracing Hindi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 11-07-2025 15:50 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 15:50 IST
Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy has criticized anti-Hindi agitations, describing them as politically driven rather than genuine linguistic disputes. Speaking at the 'Dakshin Samvad' event, Reddy asserted that embracing Hindi alongside native languages strengthens national unity.

He pointed out that India's diverse linguistic heritage is not threatened by learning Hindi, linking it to ongoing anti-Hindi rhetoric as election-driven vote bank politics. Prominent leaders like Mahatma Gandhi emphasized the value of mother tongues, which Reddy noted does not oppose adopting Hindi for wider communication.

The Department of Official Language was praised for its efforts to foster linguistic unity, with Andhra Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan advocating for the economic advantages of Hindi, much like English's role in the IT sector. Kalyan questioned resistance to Hindi when its acceptance aids in business expansion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

