Srijan: Reviving New Delhi's Open-Air Art Scene

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) inaugurated 'Srijan', an open-air art gallery at Nehru Park, enhancing public art engagement. The revamped space hosts exhibitions and workshops, supporting India's 'Viksit Bharat' vision. The NDMC's initiative reflects a commitment to embedding art in public spaces for cultural enrichment.

Updated: 11-07-2025 20:08 IST
Srijan: Reviving New Delhi's Open-Air Art Scene
The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) recently unveiled 'Srijan', a transformed open-air art gallery at Nehru Park, aiming to boost public interaction with art and culture.

At the inauguration, NDMC Chairman Keshav Chandra and Vice Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal, alongside renowned artists, celebrated the upgraded art space, which originated in 1999.

The gallery features curated art corners and hosts regular exhibitions to invite community involvement. This effort underscores NDMC's broader mission to integrate art into everyday life, seeking to position Lutyens Delhi as a global creative hub.

