Left Menu

Alembic City: A New Benchmark in Sustainable Urban Development

Alembic City, a premier development in Bengaluru, announces a landmark lease with a global tech giant, highlighting its status as a sustainable destination for global enterprises. The project integrates workplaces, residences, and cultural spaces, promoting long-term environmental responsibility and setting new standards in the urban development sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-01-2026 14:51 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 14:51 IST
Alembic City: A New Benchmark in Sustainable Urban Development

Alembic City, a flagship integrated development by Alembic Real Estate in Bengaluru's Whitefield, has reached a significant milestone. A renowned global technology company has leased 2.4 million sq. ft. of office space, reinforcing Alembic City's reputation as a future-ready, sustainable hub for global businesses.

This strategic lease emphasizes the tech major's commitment to scalable growth, talent-focused offices, and environmental sustainability, while supporting Alembic City's mission to create high-performance, integrated urban settings that coalesce work, education, and community well-being.

In a statement, Udit Amin, Director of Shreno Limited, expressed pride in welcoming the tech leader to Bengaluru, marking a shift towards tech campuses that integrate digital advancements with sustainable practices, well-being, and carbon accountability. Alembic City aspires to be a people-focused, low-carbon environment where enterprises can expand responsibly.

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

 India
2
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
3
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
4
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026