Alembic City: A New Benchmark in Sustainable Urban Development
Alembic City, a premier development in Bengaluru, announces a landmark lease with a global tech giant, highlighting its status as a sustainable destination for global enterprises. The project integrates workplaces, residences, and cultural spaces, promoting long-term environmental responsibility and setting new standards in the urban development sector.
Alembic City, a flagship integrated development by Alembic Real Estate in Bengaluru's Whitefield, has reached a significant milestone. A renowned global technology company has leased 2.4 million sq. ft. of office space, reinforcing Alembic City's reputation as a future-ready, sustainable hub for global businesses.
This strategic lease emphasizes the tech major's commitment to scalable growth, talent-focused offices, and environmental sustainability, while supporting Alembic City's mission to create high-performance, integrated urban settings that coalesce work, education, and community well-being.
In a statement, Udit Amin, Director of Shreno Limited, expressed pride in welcoming the tech leader to Bengaluru, marking a shift towards tech campuses that integrate digital advancements with sustainable practices, well-being, and carbon accountability. Alembic City aspires to be a people-focused, low-carbon environment where enterprises can expand responsibly.