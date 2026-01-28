Alembic City: A New Benchmark in Sustainable Urban Development

Alembic City, a flagship integrated development by Alembic Real Estate in Bengaluru's Whitefield, has reached a significant milestone. A renowned global technology company has leased 2.4 million sq. ft. of office space, reinforcing Alembic City's reputation as a future-ready, sustainable hub for global businesses.

This strategic lease emphasizes the tech major's commitment to scalable growth, talent-focused offices, and environmental sustainability, while supporting Alembic City's mission to create high-performance, integrated urban settings that coalesce work, education, and community well-being.

In a statement, Udit Amin, Director of Shreno Limited, expressed pride in welcoming the tech leader to Bengaluru, marking a shift towards tech campuses that integrate digital advancements with sustainable practices, well-being, and carbon accountability. Alembic City aspires to be a people-focused, low-carbon environment where enterprises can expand responsibly.