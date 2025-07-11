Left Menu

Honoring the Wisdom of the Dalai Lama: A Global Gathering in Delhi

A conference in Delhi commemorates the 90th birthday of the 14th Dalai Lama, focusing on Buddha Dharma's relevance in the 21st century. Scholars and spiritual leaders discuss the intersection of traditional practices and scientific evidence, emphasizing inner transformation and ethical living.

Honoring the Wisdom of the Dalai Lama: A Global Gathering in Delhi
In a significant gathering, scholars, researchers, and spiritual leaders are set to convene in Delhi to commemorate the 90th birthday of the 14th Dalai Lama. This day-long conference will explore the continued significance of Buddha Dharma and its intersection with contemporary scientific thought.

Organized by the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC), the event will be hosted at the esteemed Ashoka Hotel. The conference will witness participation from both international and national Buddhist hierarchies, discussing profound questions influenced by the Dalai Lama's teachings.

The agenda includes dialogues on the relevance of Buddhism in modern times and its preservation, alongside exploring connections between traditional practices and scientific disciplines like quantum physics and neuroscience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

