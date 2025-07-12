Taylor Kitsch Stars in Intense 'Eleven Days' Survival Thriller

Taylor Kitsch, widely recognized for his performances in 'Friday Night Lights' and 'X-Men Origins: Wolverine', will lead the cast in the forthcoming survival thriller 'Eleven Days'.

This independent film, directed by Peter Landesman and scripted by Kevin Sheridan, is based on William T. Harper's work detailing the 1974 Carrasco Prison Siege in Huntsville, Texas. Filming is slated to commence in Texas this September.

Kitsch stars as Jim Estelle, the head of the Texas Department of Corrections, embroiled in a tense standoff with a heroin dealer who seizes hostages after a failed escape plan. The movie, produced by Vincent Newman and Vance Howard, blurs the lines between captor and captive as the ordeal unfolds over 11 terrifying days.

(With inputs from agencies.)