Left Menu

Taylor Kitsch Stars in Intense 'Eleven Days' Survival Thriller

The survival thriller 'Eleven Days', starring Taylor Kitsch, is set in 1974 Texas. Directed by Peter Landesman, the movie is adapted from 'Eleven Days In Hell'. Kitsch plays Jim Estelle, caught in a hostage crisis with a heroin dealer. Production starts in September.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 12-07-2025 14:52 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 14:52 IST
Taylor Kitsch Stars in Intense 'Eleven Days' Survival Thriller
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Taylor Kitsch, widely recognized for his performances in 'Friday Night Lights' and 'X-Men Origins: Wolverine', will lead the cast in the forthcoming survival thriller 'Eleven Days'.

This independent film, directed by Peter Landesman and scripted by Kevin Sheridan, is based on William T. Harper's work detailing the 1974 Carrasco Prison Siege in Huntsville, Texas. Filming is slated to commence in Texas this September.

Kitsch stars as Jim Estelle, the head of the Texas Department of Corrections, embroiled in a tense standoff with a heroin dealer who seizes hostages after a failed escape plan. The movie, produced by Vincent Newman and Vance Howard, blurs the lines between captor and captive as the ordeal unfolds over 11 terrifying days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

 Global
2
Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

 Global
3
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025