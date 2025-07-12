Left Menu

Pattachitra: The Living Art of Naya Village

In Naya village, West Bengal, the traditional art form 'pattachitra' flourishes. Despite challenges like funding and technology, the 'Chitrakaar' artists persist. Recognized globally, these artworks narrate stories through visual and oral storytelling. Pattachitra has evolved to include diverse items, spreading internationally yet facing market and tech hurdles.

Naya, a village in West Bengal, is a vibrant canvas showcasing the traditional art form 'pattachitra'. The artisans, known as 'Chitrakaar', face financial and technological challenges despite gaining international recognition. This art form involves oral-visual storytelling, where artists sing while unveiling their intricate creations.

Having earned a Geographical Indication tag in 2018, pattachitra's bold colors and themes captivate a global audience. The artworks have evolved beyond traditional mediums to adorn clothing, textiles, and household items, maintaining their relevance in the modern world. Villagers, including women and children, actively participate, proudly witnessing their art reach places like Germany and Denmark.

However, the community contends with technological limitations, affecting their ability to leverage social media and e-commerce for global sales. Middlemen capitalize on their work, posing challenges in establishing a direct market presence. Despite these obstacles, the artists continue to strive for a sustainable model to preserve and promote their cherished art.

