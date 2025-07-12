Himachal Pradesh Preps for Spectacular Shravan Ashtami Fairs at Shakti Peethas

Preparations are in full swing for the Shravan Ashtami fairs set to begin on July 25 at Himachal Pradesh's renowned Shakti Peethas. Authorities from the temples of Shri Naina Devi ji in Bilaspur and Maa Chintpurni in Una have been actively coordinating to ensure seamless events.

Bilaspur Deputy Commissioner Rahul Kumar emphasized the implementation of guidelines to support devotees' ease at Shri Naina Devi ji during the fair, which continues until August 5. Measures include relocating the bus stand for better traffic flow, enhancing security with high-tech systems, and establishing temporary health centers.

In Una's Chintpurni, officials are equally focused. Amb Sub-Divisional Magistrate Sachin Sharma outlined strategic plans, such as dividing the fair area into sectors for effective law enforcement, ensuring high standards of hygiene in food services, and banning plastic use. The nine-day fair promises round-the-clock temple access with rigorous safety checks in place.