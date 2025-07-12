Himachal Pradesh Preps for Spectacular Shravan Ashtami Fairs at Shakti Peethas
Shravan Ashtami fairs in Himachal Pradesh's Shakti Peethas are set to commence from July 25. Authorities, including Bilaspur Deputy Commissioner and Amb Sub-Divisional Magistrate, are making extensive preparations to ensure smooth operations, security, and visitor convenience at the temples of Shri Naina Devi ji and Maa Chintpurni.
- Country:
- India
Preparations are in full swing for the Shravan Ashtami fairs set to begin on July 25 at Himachal Pradesh's renowned Shakti Peethas. Authorities from the temples of Shri Naina Devi ji in Bilaspur and Maa Chintpurni in Una have been actively coordinating to ensure seamless events.
Bilaspur Deputy Commissioner Rahul Kumar emphasized the implementation of guidelines to support devotees' ease at Shri Naina Devi ji during the fair, which continues until August 5. Measures include relocating the bus stand for better traffic flow, enhancing security with high-tech systems, and establishing temporary health centers.
In Una's Chintpurni, officials are equally focused. Amb Sub-Divisional Magistrate Sachin Sharma outlined strategic plans, such as dividing the fair area into sectors for effective law enforcement, ensuring high standards of hygiene in food services, and banning plastic use. The nine-day fair promises round-the-clock temple access with rigorous safety checks in place.
ALSO READ
Tragedy at Rath Yatra: A Call for Improved Crowd Management
Tragedy at Jagannath Rath Yatra: Crowd Management Failures Under Scrutiny
Jagannath Rath Yatra Tragedy: Naveen Patnaik Criticizes Odisha Government's Crowd Management
Puri stampede serious reminder that security, crowd management for large events be properly prepared, reviewed: Cong leader Rahul Gandhi.
Karnataka's New Crowd Management SoP: Ensuring Safety at Mass Gatherings