Princess Kate's Triumphant Return to Wimbledon Trophy Ceremony

Kate, the Princess of Wales, marked her return to public engagements by attending the women's final at Wimbledon, where she awarded Iga Swiatek with the winner's trophy. Her presence was particularly notable as she had missed last year's match due to her cancer recovery.

Swiatek secured her maiden Wimbledon title with a dominant 6-0, 6-0 victory over Amanda Anisimova. As patron of the All England Club, Kate applauded Swiatek's performance, starting the ceremony by handing the runner-up trophy to Anisimova before awarding the Venus Rosewater Dish to the champion.

Her reappearance in public follows a gradual return to duties, having recently participated in state ceremonies during French President Emmanuel Macron's visit to the U.K. after completing her cancer treatment last fall. The men's final on Sunday features Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner.

