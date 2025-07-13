Kushal Tandon Urges Fans to Respect Personal Boundaries After Home Intrusion Incident

Television star Kushal Tandon has voiced a significant concern after a fan trespassed into his home without his consent while he was absent. Best known for roles in shows like 'Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka,' 'Beyhadh,' and 'Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai,' Tandon addressed the violation on his Instagram Story.

Tandon detailed the incident, emphasizing the discomfort it caused, particularly as his parents are now staying with him. He highlighted the crucial nature of privacy and personal space, acknowledging his appreciation for fan support but reiterating that entering his home unasked is unacceptable.

"Ensuring my parents' safety and peace is paramount," Tandon stated. He appealed to admirers to maintain boundaries, underscoring that while he cherishes their love, mutual respect is vital. Professionally, Tandon was recently seen in 'Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka,' co-starring with Shivangi Joshi, alongside past stints in reality TV like Bigg Boss and Nach Baliye.

(With inputs from agencies.)