Bidding Wars: Giant Martian Rock and Dinosaur Skeleton Hit Sotheby's Auction

Sotheby's in New York is auctioning a 54-pound meteorite, the largest Martian rock ever found on Earth, with an estimated value between $2 million and $4 million. A juvenile Ceratosaurus dinosaur skeleton from the late Jurassic period is also up for bid, estimated between $4 million and $6 million.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 13-07-2025 09:53 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 09:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Sotheby's New York is set to auction a unique find: a 54-pound Martian meteorite, the largest ever discovered on Earth, with an estimated price tag of $2 million to $4 million. Named NWA 16788, this monumental piece of Mars crashed into the Sahara after an asteroid strike sent it on a 140 million-mile journey.

Alongside this extraterrestrial marvel, a juvenile Ceratosaurus dinosaur skeleton unearthed in Wyoming in 1996 will be available, estimated at $4 million to $6 million. The skeleton, a notable relic from the late Jurassic period, was assembled from nearly 140 fossil bones by a Utah-based company, Fossilogic.

These items are highlights of Sotheby's Geek Week 2025 auction, which features 122 offerings, including meteorites, fossils, and gem-quality minerals. Enthusiasts of natural history can expect a fierce bidding environment for these rare treasures.

