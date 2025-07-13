Bidding Wars: Giant Martian Rock and Dinosaur Skeleton Hit Sotheby's Auction

Sotheby's New York is set to auction a unique find: a 54-pound Martian meteorite, the largest ever discovered on Earth, with an estimated price tag of $2 million to $4 million. Named NWA 16788, this monumental piece of Mars crashed into the Sahara after an asteroid strike sent it on a 140 million-mile journey.

Alongside this extraterrestrial marvel, a juvenile Ceratosaurus dinosaur skeleton unearthed in Wyoming in 1996 will be available, estimated at $4 million to $6 million. The skeleton, a notable relic from the late Jurassic period, was assembled from nearly 140 fossil bones by a Utah-based company, Fossilogic.

These items are highlights of Sotheby's Geek Week 2025 auction, which features 122 offerings, including meteorites, fossils, and gem-quality minerals. Enthusiasts of natural history can expect a fierce bidding environment for these rare treasures.