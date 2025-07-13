Left Menu

Rescue Mission: Hungary's Ancient Abbey Books Threatened by Beetle Infestation

The Pannonhalma Archabbey, one of Hungary's historic sites, is undertaking a major effort to save its vast collection of ancient books from a beetle infestation. Restoration workers are removing approximately 100,000 books for disinfection, hoping to preserve this cultural heritage from further damage as climate change exacerbates the threat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pannonhalma | Updated: 13-07-2025 11:43 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 11:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A beetle infestation threatens centuries of history at Hungary's Pannonhalma Archabbey library. The medieval monastery, a UNESCO World Heritage site, is home to around 400,000 volumes, many of which are now classified as infected. Restoration experts are urgently working to eradicate the beetles and save the ancient texts.

The infestation was discovered during a routine library cleaning when staff noticed unusual layers of dust and holes in book spines. The beetles, drawn to the adhesives used in the books, have forced the removal of about 100,000 books for disinfection, a process involving hermetically sealed plastic sacks and an oxygen-free environment.

The abbey, established in 996, holds Hungary's oldest library collection. Rising temperatures due to climate change may have worsened the infestation, allowing the beetles to reproduce more rapidly. Despite the challenges, the abbey remains committed to preserving its valuable cultural heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

