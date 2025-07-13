Left Menu

James Brolin: Almost Bond, Always Bold

Hollywood actor James Brolin shared that he was nearly cast as James Bond in the 1983 film 'Octopussy' after Roger Moore initially left the project. However, Moore returned, and Brolin missed the opportunity. Brolin, who has an eclectic filmography, often declines roles, like Superman, if they don't fit his aspirations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 13-07-2025 15:31 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 15:31 IST
James Brolin: Almost Bond, Always Bold
James Brolin
  • Country:
  • United States

Hollywood actor James Brolin nearly landed the iconic role of James Bond for the 1983 film 'Octopussy.' Brolin, known for films like 'The Amityville Horror' and 'Westworld,' was offered the role when Roger Moore temporarily exited the project.

Brolin recounted flying to meet the production team and beginning preparations, including stunt work, as Cubby Broccoli hired him. However, a twist occurred when Moore decided to return, leaving Brolin out of the picture.

Brolin, now 84, revealed he had previously turned down being Superman in 1978, citing it wasn't the direction he wanted. Despite such missed opportunities, Brolin has embraced a diverse acting and directing career.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adolescent Mental Health in LAC: Hidden Costs, Lost Futures, Urgent Action Needed

Uneven Harvests: Market Failures in Maize and Banana Sectors Undermine Food Security

How Much Does Your Father’s Income Matter? A Global Look at Intergenerational Mobility

Nigerian Households Struggle as Conflict and Floods Deepen Economic Vulnerability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025