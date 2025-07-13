James Brolin: Almost Bond, Always Bold

Hollywood actor James Brolin nearly landed the iconic role of James Bond for the 1983 film 'Octopussy.' Brolin, known for films like 'The Amityville Horror' and 'Westworld,' was offered the role when Roger Moore temporarily exited the project.

Brolin recounted flying to meet the production team and beginning preparations, including stunt work, as Cubby Broccoli hired him. However, a twist occurred when Moore decided to return, leaving Brolin out of the picture.

Brolin, now 84, revealed he had previously turned down being Superman in 1978, citing it wasn't the direction he wanted. Despite such missed opportunities, Brolin has embraced a diverse acting and directing career.

(With inputs from agencies.)