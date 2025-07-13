Presidential Visit: Honors and Celebrations in Odisha

President Droupadi Murmu is set for a significant two-day visit to Odisha, with a series of engagements marking the occasion. According to an official statement, her itinerary kicks off with her presence at the fifth convocation of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhubaneswar.

The President's itinerary continues with another prominent engagement on July 15, where she will attend the 13th annual convocation at Ravenshaw University. In addition to bestowing honors, she will lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of three buildings at Ravenshaw Girls' High School in Cuttack.

Adding a cultural dimension to her visit, President Murmu is scheduled to grace the birth anniversary celebrations of Adikabi Sarala Das and present the Kalinga Ratna Award-2024 at a ceremony in Cuttack. The visit underscores her commitment to education and cultural heritage.