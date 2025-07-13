Left Menu

Superman's Spectacular Return: Box Office Triumph

Warner Bros' new 'Superman' movie, starring David Corenswet, had a stellar box office debut, earning $122 million in the U.S. and Canada and $95 million internationally, totaling $217 million globally. This marks the beginning of a new era for DC comic book characters on the big screen.

Updated: 13-07-2025 21:20 IST
Superman's Spectacular Return: Box Office Triumph
Warner Bros' latest 'Superman' installment soared to fame over the weekend, raking in $122 million at box offices across the United States and Canada. The strong debut solidifies the film's position as a monumental entry, ushering in a rejuvenated era for DC comic book heroes in cinema.

The introduction of David Corenswet as Superman has captured audiences both domestically and internationally. The movie further grossed $95 million in international markets, bringing the global tally to an impressive $217 million through Sunday, according to Warner Bros.

This significant box office performance marks a promising new chapter for the DC universe on the big screen, setting the stage for future cinematic adventures led by beloved comic book characters.

