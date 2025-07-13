Superman's Spectacular Return: Box Office Triumph
Warner Bros' new 'Superman' movie, starring David Corenswet, had a stellar box office debut, earning $122 million in the U.S. and Canada and $95 million internationally, totaling $217 million globally. This marks the beginning of a new era for DC comic book characters on the big screen.
