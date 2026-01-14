Congress Empowers District Leaders: Training Camp Debuts in Haryana and Uttarakhand

The Congress party has commenced a training camp aimed at fortifying its organizational framework through newly appointed district unit presidents from Haryana and Uttarakhand. This initiative will see the participation of 33 district leaders from Haryana and 27 from Uttarakhand.

Overseen by Haryana Congress chief Rao Narender Singh, the camp focuses on discipline and ideology. Both Singh and other senior party members, including Kumari Selja, will address the leaders during the sessions. Emphasizing democratic and collective leadership, the training also critiques the centralized power approach of BJP.

Key training modules cover Congress' history, policies, and future political directions, with special focus on strengthening booth-level operations and improving voter connection. Although dates are yet to be confirmed, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi are expected to engage with the district presidents during this ten-day program.

