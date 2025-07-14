Left Menu

Superman's Box Office Triumph and Live Aid 40th Anniversary Celebration

The new Superman movie led U.S. and Canadian weekend box office charts with an estimated $122 million, aiming for $217 million globally. Meanwhile, musicians who performed at Live Aid marked the event's 40th anniversary with a special performance of the musical 'Just For One Day' in London.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2025 02:30 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 02:30 IST
A new Superman movie from Warner Bros has achieved impressive results at the weekend box office, generating an estimated $122 million across the United States and Canada. In a display of enthusiasm for DC comic adaptations, the film has set the stage for a new era of superhero cinema.

International markets contributed an additional $95 million, pushing the global total to an expected $217 million by Sunday, as announced by Warner Bros. The film introduces actor David Corenswet in the iconic role of the Man of Steel, attracting audiences worldwide.

In another significant event in the entertainment industry, legendary musicians gathered in London to commemorate the 40th anniversary of Live Aid. The reunion at the Shaftesbury Theatre featured a special performance of the musical 'Just For One Day,' with notable appearances by Bob Geldof, Midge Ure, and Brian May.

