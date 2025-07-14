Left Menu

Celebrating Shiva Devotion: Shravan's Sacred Start in Uttar Pradesh

In Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, along with other political leaders, extended heartfelt greetings to Shiva devotees on the first Monday of the sacred Hindu month of Shravan. This month is devoted to Lord Shiva and involves prayers and fasting, aiming for global peace and prosperity.

Updated: 14-07-2025 12:42 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 12:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended warm greetings to devotees on the commencement of Shravan, a month held sacred in the Hindu calendar. The occasion was marked on the first Monday, known for special prayers and fasting dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Chief Minister Adityanath, in a post on social media platform X, wished for the well-being of the entire world, hoping for troubles to be alleviated, and happiness, peace, and prosperity to spread across the Earth. Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya echoed similar sentiments, wishing prosperity upon the world with blessings from Lord Shiva.

Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary and Congress chief Ajay Rai also joined in extending their greetings, hoping for the festival to bring happiness, peace, and prosperity into everyone's lives as the month progresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

