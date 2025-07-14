Left Menu

Jagran Film Festival 2025: A Cinematic Odyssey Across 14 Indian Cities

The Jagran Film Festival 2025 commences on September 4 in Delhi, spanning 14 cities across eight states in India. The festival, showcasing over 500 films, ends with a grand closing ceremony in Mumbai in November. Filmmakers worldwide are invited to submit their entries for this prestigious event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2025 16:17 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 16:17 IST
Representational Image (Photo/JFF team) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Jagran Film Festival (JFF) 2025 is poised to kick off on September 4 in Delhi, setting the stage for an expansive cinematic journey across 14 cities in eight Indian states. A call for entries has been officially announced, inviting filmmakers worldwide to participate.

Annually, approximately 500 films, selected through a stringent process, are screened over 75 days, as detailed in the JFF press release. The 2025 edition launches with a grand ceremony in Delhi, before touring through significant cities such as Kanpur, Lucknow, Varanasi, and others, concluding with a grandiose finale in Mumbai from November 13-16.

This festival embraces feature films, short films, documentaries, and student films from both India and abroad. An esteemed panel of industry specialists meticulously evaluates each entry, and the best are celebrated at an illustrious awards ceremony in Mumbai. Basant Rathore, from Dainik Jagran, emphasized the festival's mission to bring impactful cinema to diverse audiences, underscoring its status as a global platform for cinematic talent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

