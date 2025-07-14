HomeLane Expands Footprint with New Studio in Coimbatore

Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, has welcomed a significant new player in the home interiors sector, with the opening of HomeLane's latest studio on 100ft Road, Gandhipuram. This marks HomeLane's 12th studio in the state, expanding its reach and offering streamlined, tech-enabled solutions for home interior design.

The launch event was graced by prominent figures, including Shri K. Annamalai and Smt. Vanathi Srinivasan, who highlighted Coimbatore's evolving status as a center for quality interior design. Tanuj Choudhry, Co-Founder & COO of HomeLane, emphasized the company's commitment to providing design-first, hassle-free solutions to Tamil Nadu homeowners.

The new studio in Coimbatore offers AI-powered 3D visualization, transparent pricing, and a focus on reliability, exemplified by a 45-day delivery promise and a 10-year material warranty. HomeLane's brand ambassador, MS Dhoni, symbolizes the brand's dedication to consistency and trust, crucial elements that resonate with clients across the state.

