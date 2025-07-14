Superman's Box Office Triumph and Live Aid's 40th Anniversary Celebrations

The new 'Superman' film has soared to the top of the weekend box office, amassing $217 million globally. Warner Bros reported that the movie generated an estimated $122 million in the United States and Canada, marking a successful debut for DC comic book heroes' new era on screen.

International markets contributed an additional $95 million to the film's global sales. Starring David Corenswet as Superman, this cinematic rendition is already showing strong performance across the globe.

In other news, the 40th anniversary of Live Aid was commemorated in London, where original performers and organizers, such as Bob Geldof and Brian May, reunited for 'Just For One Day' at the Shaftesbury Theatre, celebrating the historic event's charitable impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)