Left Menu

Kanwar Yatra: Massive Mobilization of Devotees Amid Tight Security

The Kanwar Yatra has gathered momentum with provisions for increased security and amenities. Uttar Pradesh and Delhi leaders emphasize the safety of devotees. Notably, a dhaba was vandalized, leading to tensions. Amidst rising incidents, educational institutions were closed in Muzaffarnagar, while arrests followed a parking dispute in Mayur Vihar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 19:49 IST
Kanwar Yatra: Massive Mobilization of Devotees Amid Tight Security
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kanwar Yatra, a significant Hindu pilgrimage, witnessed heightened preparation as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed security measures while Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta ensured safe passage for devotees. The journey sees numerous kanwariyas traveling to collect sacred water from the Ganges.

Security received special attention after an eatery incident in Muzaffarnagar, where kanwariyas allegedly vandalized a dhaba over identity issues. Authorities stressed maintaining vigilance, with CM Adityanath directing strict action against potential disturbances.

In light of the festival, Muzaffarnagar's educational institutions will close for a week. Meanwhile, tensions simmer as an altercation in Mayur Vihar led to arrests, underscoring the need for reinforced security during this religious period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025