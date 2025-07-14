Kanwar Yatra: Massive Mobilization of Devotees Amid Tight Security

The Kanwar Yatra, a significant Hindu pilgrimage, witnessed heightened preparation as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed security measures while Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta ensured safe passage for devotees. The journey sees numerous kanwariyas traveling to collect sacred water from the Ganges.

Security received special attention after an eatery incident in Muzaffarnagar, where kanwariyas allegedly vandalized a dhaba over identity issues. Authorities stressed maintaining vigilance, with CM Adityanath directing strict action against potential disturbances.

In light of the festival, Muzaffarnagar's educational institutions will close for a week. Meanwhile, tensions simmer as an altercation in Mayur Vihar led to arrests, underscoring the need for reinforced security during this religious period.

