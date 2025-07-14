Left Menu

'Easy' Now Becoming a Film Featuring Greene and Collett

Lizzy Greene and Harry Collett star in 'Easy,' a film adaptation of Tammara Webber's bestselling novel. Directed by Luke Eve, the movie has completed principal photography in Malta. Greene and Collett portray college students navigating complex lives and relationships in this coming-of-age story.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2025 23:02 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 23:02 IST
Cover of Easy book (Image source: X). Image Credit: ANI
Acclaimed actors Lizzy Greene and Harry Collett are set to grace the silver screen as the leads in 'Easy,' a film adaptation of the bestselling novel by Tammara Webber. Greene, known for 'Ransom Canyon,' and Collett, of 'House of the Dragon' fame, head this coming-of-age love story directed by Australian filmmaker Luke Eve, who recently concluded principal photography in Malta, according to Deadline.

The production team boasts the talents of Ryan Hamilton, Addam Bramich, and Volodymyr Artemenko, in addition to bestselling author Anna Todd, renowned for her YA romance series 'After.' Greene, taking on dual roles as actress and executive producer, stars as Jacqueline Wallace, a college freshman grappling with life after a shattering personal ordeal. Meanwhile, Collett embodies Lucas Maxfield, a mysterious classmate battling his own past who becomes a source of both strength and unexpected connection for Jacqueline.

Originally a self-published novel by Webber in 2012, 'Easy' was lauded as a pioneering piece in the burgeoning new adult genre. It tapped into a growing demand for narratives bridging the chasm between young adult and adult fiction, offering readers an emotionally resonant journey through the trials and tribulations of early adulthood.

(With inputs from agencies.)

