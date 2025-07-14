Eva Longoria to Direct Film Adaptation of 'Anita de Monte Laughs Last'

In an exciting development for cinema enthusiasts, Eva Longoria is set to direct the film adaptation of the novel 'Anita de Monte Laughs Last.' The screenplay, a product of the artistic talents of Xochitl Gonzalez, will draw from her bestselling novel. The story follows a first-generation Ivy League student who unravels the complex history of a female artist's genius, hidden for decades following her untimely and mysterious demise, Variety reports.

The novel, described as "a propulsive, witty examination of power, love, and art," was published in 2024. It poses thought-provoking questions about legacy and recognition within elite spheres. Longoria, alongside her media company Hyphenate Media Group, will produce the film. She collaborates with industry veterans Cris Abrego, CEO, and Jada Miranda, the president of television, as producers for this ambitious project.

'Anita de Monte Laughs Last' reunites Longoria with Searchlight Studios, the distributor of her directorial debut 'Flamin' Hot.' The movie was a monumental success, winning the audience award at its SXSW premiere and topping streaming charts on Hulu and Disney+. The film marked a significant milestone, becoming the studio's most-viewed streaming debut and the first to enter Nielsen's Weekly Top 10 Chart.

(With inputs from agencies.)