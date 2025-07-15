Left Menu

Launch of Sattvik App: Revolutionizing Conscious Consumerism in Southeast Asia

Sattvik Certifications has launched a mobile app across Southeast Asia, promoting ethical, vegetarian, and plant-based living. The app offers instant verification of certifications and location-based searches for certified options. Available in over 170 countries, it empowers conscious consumerism and aligns with global sustainability trends.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Singapore, July 14, 2025 — Sattvik Certifications, a leading authority in vegetarian compliance, has unveiled a groundbreaking mobile app in Southeast Asia to promote conscious consumerism and ethical living. This app, now available in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Thailand, facilitates informed sustainable choices globally.

The launch event in Singapore featured notable dignitaries alongside esteemed guests. The app offers features like instant certification verification, location-based searches for certified restaurants and hotels, and real-time user feedback. According to Mr. Abhishek Biswas, Founder of Sattvik Certifications, the app bridges the gap between consumer intent and action.

With a growing demand for ethical and plant-based choices, the app empowers users to make informed decisions. Mr. Venkataraman Kumar, Director of Sattvik Certifications Singapore, highlights its significance in aligning Southeast Asia with the global ethical and environmental movement.

